CNN’s Jim Sciutto: Trump’s ‘Creating His Own Reality’ on Russia

Monday on CNN’s “Wolf,” network chief national security correspondent Jim Sciutto said President Donald Trump was “creating his own reality” regarding the investigations into Russia’s meddling in the 2106 presidential election.

Sciutto said, “Listen the president is creating his own reality here and defending his own reality and is clearly still able to hire aides who are willing to defend that same reality that contradicts what the intelligence community has assessed here.”

He continued, “Keep in mind one of the arguments that some in his camp have used, is those were Obama administration appointees, the Clappers of the world, who were in charge when the judgment was made. We saw Dan Coats there, President Trump selection for Director of National Intelligence, the senior most intelligence official in the country who said there is no dissent.”

He added, “We just don’t know inside his head. Why he continues to stick to that at the expense of the credibility, really, of his own intelligence agencies.”

