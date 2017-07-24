Dem Rep Meeks: Trump ‘Does Not Care About the USA’ – He Wants ‘A Regime’ Similar to Putin’s and Erdogan’s

Rep Meeks: Jeff Sessions should step down just for his own integrity, President Trump "does not care about the United States of America.” pic.twitter.com/G2ADJKsTfD

On Monday’s broadcast of CNN’s “Situation Room,” Representative Gregory Meeks (D-NY) argued that President Trump doesn’t care about America and would like to have a regime similar to Vladimir Putin’s in Russia and Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s in Turkey.

Meeks said Trump is “telling the attorney general to step down, that he has no confidence in him, and he wants [him] to go.”

Meeks continued, “And I think, guess what, the attorney general should step down, just because of his own integrity. You know, it seems clear to me that this president does not care about the United States of America. What this president cares about is Donald Trump, and what he would like to have is a regime in the similar fashion that Mr. Putin has and Mr. Erdogan has, where he is an authoritarian, and everyone just pledges their allegiance to him, not to the Constitution, not to what the right thing is to do for this country.”

