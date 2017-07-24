FS1’s Cowherd to Political Media: Either Land a Punch on Trump-Russia Story or Move On

Fox Sports Radio’s “The Herd” host Colin Cowherd said he was “over” the President Donald Trump-Russia stories that mainstream media continue to push.

advertisement

Cowherd said media either needs to “land a punch” or move on to a story that “affects Americans.”

“I’m over the Trump/Russia stories,” Cowherd said Monday. “Either land a punch, political media or move to a story that affects Americans.”

Follow Trent Baker on Twitter @MagnifiTrent