Kushner: ‘I Did Not Collude With Russia,’ Suggesting Trump Won Because of Russia ‘Ridicules’ His Voters

During a statement on Monday, President Trump’s senior adviser and son-in-law Jared Kushner stated that he didn’t collude with Russia and doesn’t know of anyone else in the Trump campaign who did. He also denied having any improper contacts or relying on Russian funds for his businesses.

advertisement

Kushner said, “Since the first questions were raised in March, I have been consistent in saying that I was eager to share any information I have with the investigating bodies, and I have done so today. The record and documents I have voluntarily provided will show that all of my actions were proper, and occurred in the normal course of events of a very unique campaign. Let me be very clear, I did not collude with Russia, nor do I know of anyone else in the campaign who did so. I had no improper contacts. I have not relied on Russian funds for my businesses. And I have been fully transparent in providing all requested information. Donald Trump had a better message and ran a smarter campaign, and that is why he won. Suggesting otherwise ridicules those who voted for him.”

Follow Ian Hanchett on Twitter @IanHanchett