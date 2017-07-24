SIGN UP FOR THE BREITBART EMAIL NEWSLETTER

Paul Ryan Defends Robert Mueller: ‘Anything But’ a ‘Biased Partisan’

by Pam Key24 Jul 20170

Monday on WISN’s “The Jay Weber Show,” Speaker Paul Ryan (R-WI) defended special counsel Robert Mueller and his investigation into Russian election interference by saying Mueller was “anything but” a “biased partisan.”

A listener asked Ryan a question about why Republicans in Congress are not doing more to defend Trump against “what is becoming an obvious witch-hunt.”

Ryan replied, “Remember, Bob Mueller is a Republican, who was appointed by a Republican, who served in the Republican administration, and crossed over — I mean and stayed on until his term ended.”

He continued, “I don’t think many people are saying Bob Mueller is a person who is a biased partisan. He’s really, sort of, anything but.”

He added, “The point is, we have an investigation in the House, an investigation in the Senate, and a special counsel, which sort of de-politicizes this stuff and gets it out of the political theater, and that is, I think, better to get this off to the side. I think the facts will vindicate themselves, and then let’s just go do our jobs.”

