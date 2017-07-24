Schweizer: Majority of Dems Not Requiring Security Codes that Stop Fraudulent Donations

Monday on Sean Hannity’s nationally syndicated radio show, “Clinton Cash” author Peter Schweizer discussed a Government Accountability Institute report that claims fewer than 10 percent of Democrats require a three-digit security code called the CVV number for online donations.

According to Schweizer, it could mean “fraudulent hidden donations, even foreign donations” are “flowing into our campaigns.”

Schweizer said, “So a lot of people, when you buy things online, go to Amazon or other places, you have to put in that CVV code, which is designed to make sure that your not using a fraudulent card for a transaction. And that is to prevent fraudulent transactions. Now the campaign scenario—this issue came up in 2008. The Washington Post—actual reporting on the fact that there were thousands of donations to the Obama campaign made with cash cards, meaning they could not be traced. And so a lot of people argued you need to have the security code on there to make sure that people are not making a hidden donation to campaigns.”

He continued, “Before, Democrats and Republicans have generally been equal in requiring the CVV security on their website for donations. In the last five years, it’s gone down 63 percent. So you have, with Democrats for example, in the Senate going from 52 down to 19. So the point is this Sean, we are all concerned about the integrity of our elections, whether that’s the money flowing into it, whether it’s voting. This is a very simple thing that can and should be put on a website for donations so we can track and make sure that fraudulent hidden donations, even foreign donations, are not flowing into our campaigns.”

He added, “It’s a real concern and remains a real concern that you can have somebody overseas literally electronically making thousands of donations to campaigns, not having to disclose, because each one is under the fifty dollar threshold, and we don’t know where the money is coming from.”

