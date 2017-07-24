Trump: ‘Obamacare Is Death’ – Senate GOP Has ‘Not Done Their Job’ in Ending it

During a statement on Monday, President Trump stated Senate Republicans haven’t done their job on Obamacare and that any senator who votes against starting debate on the Senate GOP’s healthcare bill is telling Americans that they’re fine with Obamacare.

Trump said, “For the last seven years, Republicans have been united in standing up for Obamacare’s victims. Remember repeal and replace, repeal and replace, they kept saying it over and over again. Every Republican running for office promised immediate relief from this disastrous law. We as a party must fulfill that solemn promise to the voters of this country to repeal and replace, what they’ve been saying, for the last seven years. But so far Senate Republicans have not done their job in ending the Obamacare nightmare. They now have a chance, however, to hopefully, hopefully, fix what has been so badly broken for such a long time.”

After criticizing Democrats for giving “zero help” on replacing Obamacare, Trump added, “Any senator who votes against starting debate is telling America that you are fine with the Obamacare nightmare, which is what it is. For Democrats, this vote is a chance to make up for the terrible harm they have inflicted on Americans, like those who are with us today. Obamacare has been, for them, a nightmare. There is still time to do the right thing. And for Senate Republicans, this is their chance to keep their promise. Over and over again, they said repeal and replace, repeal and replace. But they can now keep their promise to the American people to provide emergency relief to those in desperate need of help and to improve health care for all Americans.”

Trump also stated that “Obamacare is death. That’s the one that’s death, and besides that it’s failing. So, you won’t have it anyway.”

