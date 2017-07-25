Boehner Predicts Republicans Will Never Repeal and Replace Obamacare

In a video given to The Washington Post from a person who requested anonymity, former House Speaker John Boehner (R-OH) predicted Republicans would not repeal the Affordable Care Act.

advertisement

The video was taken on July 21 at trade show hosted by Good Neighbor Pharmacy at Mandalay Bay Hotel in Las Vegas.

Boehner said, “Here we are, seven months into this year, and yet they’ve not passed this bill. Now, they’re never — they’re not going to repeal and replace Obamacare. It’s been around too long. And the American people have gotten accustomed to it. Governors have gotten accustomed to this Medicaid expansion, and so trying to pull it back is really not going to work.”

He added, “When it’s all said and done here is what is going to happen, you’re not going to have an employer mandate anymore, you’re not going to have the individual mandate. The Medicaid expansion will be there. The governors will have more control over their Medicaid populations and how to get them care, and a lot of Obamacare taxes will probably go.”

Follow Pam Key on Twitter @pamkeyNEN