Dem Rep Castro: ‘In the Next Few Days, I Think That We Will Probably See Jeff Sessions Gone’

Tuesday on MSNBC’s “Morning Joe,” Rep. Joaquin Castro (D-TX) weighed in on the future of Attorney General Jeff Sessions, who has been under attack by President Donald Trump in recent days for his recusal from any investigations into Russia’s possible involvement in the 2016 presidential election.

Castro, who acknowledged he had previously called on Sessions to step down from his post, said he expected Sessions to be gone “in the next few days.”

“That, honestly, is a very, very difficult question to answer at this point,” Castro said in response to a question from host Joe Scarborough about whether or not Sessions should resign. “I was somebody who said that Jeff Sessions should not have gotten the job. I’ve said previously that he should resign. So I’m in a very weird position, not just myself but so many others, that the president has put the country in now, where you almost don’t know which way to go.”

“On the one hand, I don’t want to allow Donald Trump to dictate the terms of the Russia investigation because him forcing out Jeff Sessions, to me, seems like a prelude to essentially do away with Bob Mueller,” he added. “And the country cannot allow him to do that. On the other hand, I also think that Jeff Sessions has a lot of conflicts of interest and, for that reason, he shouldn’t be in that job. So this is a very awkward position to be in, quite honestly. And in the next few days, I think that we will probably see Jeff Sessions gone.”

