GOP Sen Collins Blasts Rep Farenthold: ‘He’s So Unattractive, It’s Unbelievable’

by Pam Key25 Jul 20170

Tuesday after a Senate Committee of Appropriations meeting, Sen. Susan Collins (R-ME) was caught on a hot mic calling Rep. Blake Farenthold (R-TX) “unattractive.”

Collins was responding to Farenthold saying “female senators from the Northeast” are responsible for blocking the Senate’s attempt to repeal and replace the Affordable Care Act adding, “If it was a guy from South Texas, I might ask him to step outside and settle this Aaron Burr-style.”

Collins said, “Did you see the one that challenged me to a duel?”

Sen. Jack Reed (D-RI) responded, “I know. Trust me, do you know why he challenged you to a duel? Because you could beat the shit out of him.”

Collins laughed and said, “He’s huge, I don’t mean to be unkind, but he is so unattractive, it’s unbelievable. Did you see the picture of him in his pajamas next to this bunny, Playboy bunny?”

Collins was believed to be referring to this photo:

