Huckabee Sanders: ‘I Don’t Think’ Trump’s Frustration With Sessions Will Go Away

On Tuesday’s broadcast of the Fox News Channel’s “Fox & Friends,” White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders stated that she doesn’t think President Trump’s frustration with Attorney General Jeff Sessions will go away.

Sanders said, “I know that he is certainly frustrated and disappointed in the attorney general for recusing himself. But, as we’ve said, I think that’s a decision [getting rid of Sessions], that, if the president wants to make, he certainly will. And he’s continuing to move forward and focus on other things. But, that frustration certainly hasn’t gone away. And, you know, I don’t think it will.”

Sanders added that she hasn’t been part “any conversations discussing potential replacements.”

