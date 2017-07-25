Mark Levin: Schumer, Pelosi Getting Better Treatment From Trump Than Sessions

Tuesday on his nationally syndicated radio show, conservative talker Mark Levin sounded off on President Donald Trump’s handling of Attorney General Jeff Sessions.

Levin noted that Sessions had been one of Trump’s early supporters, yet still finds himself being publicly criticized by Trump. Levin argued that Trump wasn’t attacking his political rivals, Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer and House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi, as harshly as Sessions.

“There’s no need to treat him this way — none, no need whatsoever,” Levin said. “It’s appalling to me. Chuck Schumer is not treated this way. Nancy Pelosi is not treated this way. Mitch McConnell, who deserves to be treated differently — he’s not treated this way. Paul Ryan, who said, ‘Look, we’re not elected to defend the president,’ in so many words — he’s not treated this way. People who are truly out to destroy this president and his family, or sit on their hands while this president and his family are under attack get the mitten treatment.”

“If I were Jeff Sessions, I would leave,” he added. “He doesn’t need to listen to my advice. I’d say ‘to hell with this.'”

