Scaramucci: ‘Probably Right’ to Say Trump Wants Sessions Gone

On Tuesday’s “Hugh Hewitt Show,” White House Communications Director Anthony Scaramucci stated that President Trump probably wants Attorney General Jeff Sessions out of office.

Host Hugh Hewitt asked, “Why not just fire Jeff Sessions?”

Scaramucci answered, “Well, listen, I mean, you know, I think the [resident has a certain style, a certain skill set. He’s obviously frustrated. I said yesterday, I think, to Sarah Murray, maybe the two of them could get together. My guess is the [resident doesn’t want to do that. And so I think it’s going to — I think him and Jeff — or, sorry, Attorney General Sessions, need to work this thing out.”

Hewitt then asked, “It’s clear the president wants him gone, isn’t it Anthony?

Scaramucci answered, “I have an enormous amount of respect for the attorney general, but I do know the president pretty well, and if there’s this level of tension in the relationship, that that’s public, you’re probably right. But I don’t want to speak for the president on that, because he’s a cabinet official. And I sort of think that has to be between the president of the United States and the cabinet official.”

Scaramucci added that while he might disagree with former Attorney General Eric Holder on politics, “one of the things I would give him a lot of credit for is that he was a pretty good hockey goalie for the president. He was also willing to help the president, inside the bounds of the law. I’m not saying these guys did anything illegal, but I think when you think about the relationship John F. Kennedy had with his brother, as attorney general, or you think about that relationship that the president had with Eric Holder, President Obama, they probably don’t have that sort of relationship. And I think the president, when he thinks about the architecture of his cabinet, I think he needs that sort of a relationship there.”

