Tucker Carlson: Trump’s Attacks on Sessions Are ‘Nuts’ – Sessions ‘Being Forced Out by Trump Himself’

On Tuesday’s broadcast of the Fox News Channel’s “Tucker Carlson Tonight,” host Tucker Carlson criticized President Trump for his attacks against Attorney General Jeff Sessions, which Carlson argued are Trump forcing Sessions out of his job.

Carlson said that the Russia investigation is “unfair” to the president and the country, but “publicly attacking Jeff Sessions for all of that, that is nuts.”

He added, “Jeff Sessions is doing what he was hired to, as he has done since day one. … In an administration in which many appointees act like they have no idea what their boss ran on…Jeff Sessions has stayed true to the ideas that got Trump elected.”

Carlcons concluded, that there is a “weird and ominous moment where the one guy in Washington who actually believes in Trumpism is being forced out of his job by Trump himself. The president should remember that the ideas he ran on are bigger than he is and will remain that way.”

