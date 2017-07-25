Van Jones: Athletes Should Be More Vocal Politically

Monday on “The Rich Eisen Show,” CNN commentator Van Jones said that professional athletes should use their platforms in the political world.

“Do you think athletes should be more vocal than they are?” host Rich Eisen asked.

Jones responded, “Of course. On both sides, on all issues.”

“Democracy is not about the politicians, democracy is about the people,” he explained. “It doesn’t matter who you are. Just because you can throw a football well doesn’t mean you stop being a citizen, doesn’t mean you stop being a human being, doesn’t mean you stop being a parent. All of us are supposed to speak out.”

