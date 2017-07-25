‘View’ Co-host Bila on Trump Boy Scout Speech: ‘I’m Embarrassed,’ ‘This Behavior Is Insane’

Tuesday on ABC’s “The View,” while discussing President Donald Trump’s Monday night speech at the Boy Scout Jamboree in West Virginia, co-host Jedediah Bila said she was “embarrassed” by the partisanship in the president’s speech, calling his behavior “insane.”

Bila said, “Forget about people who voted for him. I didn’t vote for him, and I’m embarrassed. I feel like I wake up every day and have to apologize for this guy because I’m proud of my country, but this behavior is insane. The Boy Scouts—it’s crazy, crazy.”

“The Boy Scouts released a statement and said the Boy Scouts of America is wholly nonpartisan and does not promote one product, political candidate or philosophy,” she continued. “The fact that they had to come out and say that after a president of the United States came there—he should be humiliated. This is not a campaign rally, and he does know the difference and he doesn’t care.”

