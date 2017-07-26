SIGN UP FOR THE BREITBART EMAIL NEWSLETTER

ESPN’s Josina Anderson: Goodell, NFL Team Owners Need to Tell Us Why Kaepernick Is Still a Free Agent

by Trent Baker26 Jul 20170

Tuesday on ESPN’s “SportsCenter,” host Josina Anderson asked for NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell and NFL owners around the league to make themselves accessible to her or any other ESPN employee to answer why free agent quarterback Colin Kaepernick remains a free agent.

Kaepernick, who protested during the national anthem in 2016, opted out of his contract with the San Francisco 49ers in March and has yet to find a new home.

Anderson said Kaepernick should not have to “beg” for a job.

“Roger Goodell, any NFL owner, if you want myself or anybody here at ESPN to sit down with you and ask those questions of you, we would be glad to have you, but you also have to make yourself accessible,” Anderson stated.

Follow Trent Baker on Twitter @MagnifiTrent

P.S. DO YOU WANT MORE ARTICLES
LIKE THIS ONE DELIVERED RIGHT TO YOUR INBOX?
SIGN UP FOR THE DAILY BREITBART NEWSLETTER.


Comment count on this article reflects comments made on Breitbart.com and Facebook. Visit Breitbart's Facebook Page.

SIGN UP FOR THE OFFICIAL
BREITBART EMAIL NEWSLETTER

GET TODAY'S TOP NEWS DELIVERED RIGHT TO YOUR INBOX

I don't want to get today's top news.

x