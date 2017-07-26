ESPN’s Josina Anderson: Goodell, NFL Team Owners Need to Tell Us Why Kaepernick Is Still a Free Agent

Tuesday on ESPN’s “SportsCenter,” host Josina Anderson asked for NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell and NFL owners around the league to make themselves accessible to her or any other ESPN employee to answer why free agent quarterback Colin Kaepernick remains a free agent.

advertisement

Kaepernick, who protested during the national anthem in 2016, opted out of his contract with the San Francisco 49ers in March and has yet to find a new home.

Anderson said Kaepernick should not have to “beg” for a job.

“Roger Goodell, any NFL owner, if you want myself or anybody here at ESPN to sit down with you and ask those questions of you, we would be glad to have you, but you also have to make yourself accessible,” Anderson stated.

Follow Trent Baker on Twitter @MagnifiTrent