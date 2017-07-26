SIGN UP FOR THE BREITBART EMAIL NEWSLETTER

Gowdy Rips Schiff: Russia Investigation ‘Has Been Very Good’ for His U.S. Senate Campaign

by Jeff Poor26 Jul 20170

Wednesday on CNN’s “Outfront,” Rep. Trey Gowdy (R-SC) reacted criticism from House Intelligence Committee ranking Democrat Rep. Adam Schiff (D-CA) that Gowdy acted as White House adviser Jared Kushner’s “second lawyer” during Kushner’s appearance before a closed session of the committee.

Gowdy dismissed Schiff’s remarks and took a shot at Schiff by saying the House Intelligence Committee’s Russia probe has been “very good” for Schiff’s future political ambitions.

“The Democrats ran out of good questions, but they didn’t run out of questions,” he said. “So I think that’s Adam’s frustration that Jared Kushner did not tell him what he wanted to hear from a political ambition standpoint.”

“This investigation has been very good for the Adam Schiff for Senate campaign,” he added. “But yesterday was not good for him.”

(h/t WFB)

Follow Jeff Poor on Twitter @jeff_poor

P.S. DO YOU WANT MORE ARTICLES
LIKE THIS ONE DELIVERED RIGHT TO YOUR INBOX?
SIGN UP FOR THE DAILY BREITBART NEWSLETTER.


Comment count on this article reflects comments made on Breitbart.com and Facebook. Visit Breitbart's Facebook Page.

SIGN UP FOR THE OFFICIAL
BREITBART EMAIL NEWSLETTER

GET TODAY'S TOP NEWS DELIVERED RIGHT TO YOUR INBOX

I don't want to get today's top news.

x