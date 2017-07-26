Krauthammer: Trump Transgender Military Tweets ‘Bizarre’ – ‘This Is Not How You Run a Railroad’

On Wednesday’s broadcast of the Fox News Channel’s “Special Report,” columnist Charles Krauthammer stated that President Trump’s announcement of a ban on transgender people in the military was done in a strange manner without answers to basic questions about policy details.

Krauthammer said that the rollout and timing are “bizarre.” He continued, “I can understand on a day where one Obamacare reform after another is shot down in the Senate on a day where the bizarre twitter war against Attorney General Sessions is continuing and diminishing the president and his own attorney general at the same time, you might want to change the subject. And that is succeeding.”

He added, “But it became out of nowhere. … Mattis is reviewing this, asked for six months, which is a reasonable thing for any administration to do. And in the middle of it — was there a crisis that all of a sudden it had to be withdrawn? And you don’t release a policy like this and make a reversal without having an answer to the simple questions, such as, are you going to withdraw people right now in the field who are transgender? It’s like the release of the executive order on immigration where they had no answer on what do you do with a person with the green card, and caused that chaos at the airports when the first version of the travel ban was issued. This is not how you run a railroad. No matter how you feel about the underlying issue, this is really bizarre.”

