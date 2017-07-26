Lindsey Graham: Trump Demonstrating ‘Weakness’ Through His Attacks on AG Sessions

Wednesday on CNN, Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) said President Donald Trump was demonstrating “weakness” in how he is handling his displeasure with the recusal on the Russia investigations by Attorney General Jeff Sessions.

Partial transcript as follows:

GRAHAM: The weakness is that the president is trying to not use his power, he is trying to get Sessions to quit. And I hope Sessions doesn’t quit. If the president wants to fire him, fire him.

REPORTER: You think the president is demonstrating weakness by his handling of sessions?

GRAHAM: Absolutely. I think anybody who is strong would use the power they have and be confident in their decision. So strong people say, ‘I’ve decided that this man or woman can’t serve me well and I’m going to act accordingly and take the consequence.’ To me, weakness is when you play around the edges and you don’t use the power you have.