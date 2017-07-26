SIGN UP FOR THE BREITBART EMAIL NEWSLETTER

Murkowski Tells Trump to Stop Campaigning: ‘Every Day Shouldn’t Be About Winning Elections’

by Pam Key26 Jul 20170

Wednesday on MSNBC, Sen. Lisa Murkowski (R-AK) responded to President Donald Trump’s tweet criticizing her vote to not open debate on the Republican health care bill.

Murkowski said, “I am in a position where I’m not looking to a re-election until 2022. It’s a long time away. And quite honestly, I don’t think it’s wise to be operating on a daily basis thinking about what a statement or a response that causes you to be fearful of your electoral prospects. We’re here to govern. We’re here to legislate and represent the people that sent us here. And so, every day shouldn’t be about campaigning. Every day shouldn’t be about winning elections. How about doing a little governing around here. That’s what I’m here for.”

