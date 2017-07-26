RNC Chair: ‘Debbie Wasserman Schultz Has Obstructed at Every Level’ With Former IT Staffer Imran Awan

On Wednesday’s broadcast of the Fox Business Network’s “Mornings with Maria,” RNC Chair Ronna Romney McDaniel stated that former DNC Chair Representative Debbie Wasserman Schultz’s (D-FL) conduct in the case of former staffer Imran Awan amounts to obstruction on a matter that potentially impacts national security.

McDaniel said, “We have to get to the bottom of this, and Debbie Wasserman Schultz has obstructed at every level, on something that affects, potentially our national security. So to have this gentlemen try and leave the country yesterday, and now we know there’s bank fraud, and we know he destroyed these hard drives and when you talk to — when you read the story about the Marine that found them in the apartment he was trying to rent. I mean, it’s a long story, but it’s something we have to get to the bottom of. We’re not hearing the Democrats talk about it at all. Where’s Debbie Wasserman Schultz? And we also need to know why DNC never turned over their hard drive to the FBI to review it as to their hacking.”

