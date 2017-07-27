Adam Carolla to Congress on Free Speech: If We Had Order on Campus, Then We Wouldn’t Need Law

Thursday during his opening statement at the House Oversight Committee hearing on “Challenges to Freedom of Speech on College Campuses,” comedian Adam Carolla argued if there were more order on campus, then there would be less of a need for a law enforcement component to protect controversial speakers.

Partial remarks as follows:

We’re talking a lot about the kids, and I think they’re just that, kids. We are the adults. And I don’t think that we’re doing the children — I mean, these are 18- and 19-year-old kids at these college campuses. They grew up dipped in Purell, playing soccer games where they never kept score and watching Wow! Wow! Wubbzy!, and we’re asking them to be mature. We need the adults to start being the adults.

Studies have shown that if you take people and put them in a zero gravity environment like astronauts, they lose muscle mass, they lose bone density. We’re taking these kids, in the name of protection, we’re putting them in a zero gravity environment, and they are losing muscle mass and bone density. They need to live in a world that has gravity. You need to expose your children to germs and dirt and the environment to build up their immune system. Our plan is to put them in the bubble, keep them away from everything and somehow they will come out stronger when they emerge from the bubble. Well, that’s not happening.

Children are the future, but we are the present, and we are the adults and we need to act like it. And I feel that what’s going on on these campuses is — we need law and order. We need to bring back law and order. But I think if we just had order we wouldn’t need law. So, could we just bring back order, and could the faculty and administration on these campuses act like faculty and administration?