Gingrich: Scaramucci ‘Full Of Himself,’ ‘Talking More Than He Is Thinking’

Thursday on Laura Ingraham’s radio show, former House Speaker Newt Gingrich chided Anthony Scarmucci, who was appointed last week as President Donald Trump’s White House communications director.

Gingrich described Scaramucci as “full of himself” and urged him to slow down and learn the business.

Remarks as follows:

I think Scaramucci is full of himself, I think he got down here from New York and he is all excited; frankly he is talking more than he is thinking. He needs to slow down and learn the business. Scarramucci is not in the position of being a wealthy entrepreneur who says whatever randomly he thinks. His job should be to organize the communications of the President of the United States and help the president communicate with the country and picking fights internally doesn’t get you there.

It may get you news coverage but he will learn very quickly that you can get news coverage lots of ways. This is a city where if you are in the White House you get plenty of news coverage. The question is whether or not it is useful news coverage or whether or not it gets you to where you want to go and I’m very underwhelmed by this propensity to go out and first of all go attack your own side and second that for the average American. You know the head by the way is the President of the United States it’s not the Chief of Staff so I don’t know what he is referring to with that use the of an old Italian saying he is certainly not suggesting that is the president.

So I am very concerned that, I originally said he was a great asset I think he could be a great asset but I think he has to learn to be part of a team and be apart of some kind of plan process if he is going to actually live that out.