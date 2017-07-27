Ingraham Slams Scaramucci: ‘This Episode Is Humiliating to the President’

While interviewing former House Speaker Newt Gingrich on Tuesday’s “Tucker Carlson Tonight,” Laura Ingraham criticized White House Communications Director Anthony Scaramucci’s interview with the New Yorker humiliates the president.

Ingraham said Sessions is “very gentlemanly, very genteel. … And compare that to this interview that Scaramucci gave to the New Yorker that’s filled with expletives, trashing Steve Bannon, who has been carrying the conservative populist banner for years, loyal to this president, trashing Reince Priebus who’s been working really hard in the administration, regardless of what people say about how effective he is. That’s just a study in contrast and also another example of an administration stepping on its good news and its message.”

Gingrich added that the “soap opera blocks you from seeing the big things.” And demoralizing to people in the White House. He also advised both Bannon and Priebus to do simply do their jobs and not get drawn into a fight.

Ingraham also stated that she likes Scaramucci, “but this episode is humiliating to the president.”

