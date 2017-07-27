Krauthammer Calls Scaramucci Remarks the ‘Degradation of the Presidency’

Thursday on Fox News Channel’s “Special Report,” Washington Post columnist Charles Krauthammer reacted to a report from New Yorker magazine’s Ryan Lizza about a phone conversation he had with White House communications director Anthony Scaramucci.

During that conversation, Scaramucci had some less-than-flattering words for White House chief of staff Reince Priebus and chief strategist Steve Bannon.

“Being a New Yorker is not an excuse,” Krauthammer said. “This is the degradation of the presidency. This is where we have come to. None of us have ever seen this. The reason is that it is not to be done. That kind of language is not to be used, particularly when it is infighting at the White House. That fact that the president is allowing all of this to go on, I think is that it rests with him. He’s the only one that can actually restrain this. He appears not to. Perhaps he believes Scaramucci is the guy who will clear the swamp in the White House, but this is really disgraceful.

