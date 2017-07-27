McConnell After Failure of Obamacare Repeal: ‘It’s Time to Move On’

During a speech on the Senate floor after the Obamacare skinny repeal was voted down, Senate Majority Leader Senator Mitch McConnell (R-KY) stated that “it’s time to move on.”

McConnell stated that “most of” the Senate Republicans kept their promise to repeal Obamacare. McConnell also thanked the House, and the president and vice president, who he said, “couldn’t have been and more helpful.” Later in the speech, he thanked all his Republican colleagues for the work they did to try and keep their promise to voters.

He also characterized the vote as disappointing, and stated that he regretted that “our efforts were simply not enough this time.”

McConnell then criticized Democrats and accused them of not working with Republicans and obstructing the process. He then asked what ideas Democrats have on health care and called on them to state their ideas.

He then declared that he didn’t want to be a part of bailing out insurance companies without any reform.

He concluded the speech by saying, “I think the American people are going to regret that we couldn’t find a better way forward. And as I said, we look forward to our colleagues on the other side suggesting what they have in mind. So now, Mr. President, it’s time to move on.”

McConnell then moved that the Senate take up the National Defense Authorization Act on Friday morning.

