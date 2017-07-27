SIGN UP FOR THE BREITBART EMAIL NEWSLETTER

Sessions: Trump’s Criticisms ‘Kind of Hurtful,’ I Intend to Do My Job

by Ian Hanchett27 Jul 20170

During an excerpt of an interview set to air on Thursday’s edition of the Fox News Channel’s “Tucker Carlson Tonight,” Attorney General Jeff Sessions said that while President Trump’s criticisms of him are “kind of hurtful,” he intends to keep doing his job.

Sessions said, “Well, it’s kind of hurtful, but the president of the United States is a strong leader. He is determined to move this country in the direction he believes it needs to go to make us great again. And he has had a lot of criticisms, and he’s steadfastly determined to get his job done and he wants all of us to do our jobs, and that’s what I intend to do.”

