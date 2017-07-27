Watch: Video Shows Moment Ohio State Fair Ride Malfunctioned

One man is dead and seven others are injured after a scary incident Wednesday at the Ohio State Fair.

A section of the Fire Ball ride holding a group of riders hit a guard rail and detached, sending a group of seated riders as far as 20 to 30 feet.

Per Fox19, an 18-year-old man died in the accident. The seven injured range from ages 13 to 41.

Gov. John Kasich (R-OH) said Fire Ball had been inspected several times before the fair.

“I am terribly saddened by this accident, by the loss of life and that people were injured enjoying Ohio’s fair,” Kasich stated.

Kasich shut down the rides for the rest of the day.

Rides will be shut down for an unannounced time, but the fair opens back up Thursday.

