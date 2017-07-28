Cruz on Obamacare ‘Skinny’ Repeal Failure: Many Americans ‘Feel a Sense of Betrayal’

SEN. CRUZ: Many Americans will feel betrayed by politicians who promised to repeal Obamacare but failed to deliver pic.twitter.com/6p2YZYtlWB

Early Friday morning, Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX) reacted to his party’s inability to pass the so-called “skinny” repeal of Obamacare after his colleague Sen. John McCain (R-AZ) unexpectedly sided with the Democratic leadership to oppose that effort.

Cruz told reporters that many Americans would “feel a sense of betrayal” in the wake of this vote.

“And you know, there are going to be a great many Americans who tonight feel a sense of betrayal — feel a sense of betrayal that politicians stood up and made a promise,” Cruz said. “I’ll tell you this — if you stand up and campaign and say we’re going to repeal Obamacare, and you vote Obamacare — those are not consistent. And the American people are entirely justified in saying any politician who told me that who voted the other way didn’t tell me the truth.”

