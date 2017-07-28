Gowdy: There’s Been More Coverage of Bieber Canceling His Tour Than of Lynch Talking to Comey About Investigation or a Matter

. @TGowdySC : There's been more coverage of Bieber canceling his tour than of Lynch talking to Comey about if it's an investigation or matter pic.twitter.com/GylmM0IPVL

Friday on Fox News Channel’s “Fox & Friends,” Rep. Trey Gowdy (R-SC) said mainstream media’s decision to give Justin Bieber’s tour cancellation more coverage than former Obama Attorney General Loretta Lynch telling former FBI Director James Comey to call the FBI investigation into Hillary Clinton’s handling of classified information on a private email server a “matter” is the reason why Democrats get away with criminal activity.

advertisement

“[T]here’s been more coverage of Justin Bieber canceling his tour than there has been Loretta Lynch talking to Jim Comey about whether it’s investigation or matter. It breaks my heart, what’s left of it as prosecutor, to see the justice system politicized, criminalized or held up in subject to election cycles. I have a lot higher expectations for our justice department,” Comey stated.

Follow Trent Baker on Twitter @MagnifiTrent