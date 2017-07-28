Tucker Carlson on Priebus Ousting: White House ‘Was Chaos’ and ‘Chaos Is Always the Worst Thing’

Friday on Fox News Channel’s “Tucker Carlson Tonight,” host Tucker Carlson opened the show by reacting to the news Homeland Security Secretary John Kelly was replacing Reince Priebus as White House chief of staff.

Carlson called the state of the White House “chaos” and warned chaos at the upper echelons of government could result in bad things in a “fragile” political system.

“Will Kelly make an effective chief of staff?” Carlson said. “Everyone is hoping for it, but that may be less important right now than the perception he’ll bring stability and order to the place. The White House needs that more than anything at the moment. The most powerful branch of the world’s most powerful government seemed to devolve this week to a state of nature — a war of all against all. It was chaos for a minute and chaos is always the worst thing.”

“People need order and continuity, and they need to believe the world they’ll wake up to tomorrow will bear some resemblance to the world they’re living in right now,” he continued. “When they begin to doubt that, they become anxious and crazy and things begin to fall apart. We’ve seen it all over the world, and that’s the last thing we need here. Our political system is fragile enough. Bad things could happen. If you can’t feel that, you haven’t been living here. So, let’s hope the upswing begins with General Kelly this afternoon.”

