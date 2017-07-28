SIGN UP FOR THE BREITBART EMAIL NEWSLETTER

Watch: Diamondbacks Pitcher Takes Come-backer Off the Head

by Trent Baker28 Jul 20170

Arizona Diamondbacks starting pitcher Robbie Ray was forced to leave Friday’s game against the St. Louis Cardinals in the second inning after he took a line drive to the head off the bat of Cardinals first baseman Luke Voit.
The ball came off Voit’s bat at 108-mph, hitting Ray on the side of the head.

Third baseman Daniel Descalso caught the ball after it bounced off Ray’s head before it hit the ground in foul territory for an out. Ray’s teammates immediately ran over to check on him.

He was carted off and sent to the hospital for further evaluation.

Follow Trent Baker on Twitter @MagnifiTrent

P.S. DO YOU WANT MORE ARTICLES
LIKE THIS ONE DELIVERED RIGHT TO YOUR INBOX?
SIGN UP FOR THE DAILY BREITBART NEWSLETTER.


Comment count on this article reflects comments made on Breitbart.com and Facebook. Visit Breitbart's Facebook Page.

SIGN UP FOR THE OFFICIAL
BREITBART EMAIL NEWSLETTER

GET TODAY'S TOP NEWS DELIVERED RIGHT TO YOUR INBOX

I don't want to get today's top news.

x