Watch: Diamondbacks Pitcher Takes Come-backer Off the Head

Arizona Diamondbacks starting pitcher Robbie Ray was forced to leave Friday’s game against the St. Louis Cardinals in the second inning after he took a line drive to the head off the bat of Cardinals first baseman Luke Voit.

The ball came off Voit’s bat at 108-mph, hitting Ray on the side of the head.

Third baseman Daniel Descalso caught the ball after it bounced off Ray’s head before it hit the ground in foul territory for an out. Ray’s teammates immediately ran over to check on him.

He was carted off and sent to the hospital for further evaluation.

