Watch: Diamondbacks Pitcher Takes Come-backer Off the Head

Arizona Diamondbacks starting pitcher Robbie Ray was forced to leave Friday’s game against the St. Louis Cardinals in the second inning after he took a line drive to the head off the bat of Cardinals first baseman Luke Voit.
The ball came off Voit’s bat at 108-mph, hitting Ray on the side of the head.
Robbie Ray was hit by a line drive off the bat of Luke Voit. Ray was alert but was sent to the hospital for further testing. pic.twitter.com/2tgl1Wlxf6
— Baseball America (@BaseballAmerica) July 29, 2017
Third baseman Daniel Descalso caught the ball after it bounced off Ray’s head before it hit the ground in foul territory for an out. Ray’s teammates immediately ran over to check on him.
He was carted off and sent to the hospital for further evaluation.
Robbie Ray was alert but was sent to the hospital for further testing.
— Arizona Diamondbacks (@Dbacks) July 29, 2017
Follow Trent Baker on Twitter @MagnifiTrent
Comment count on this article reflects comments made on Breitbart.com and Facebook. Visit Breitbart's Facebook Page.