Watch: Reporter Drops Notebook During Skinny Repeal, Hits GOP Sen Tim Scott in the Head

by Breitbart TV28 Jul 20170

A reporter at the Obamacare skinny repeal Thursday dropped her notebook, and it hit Sen. Tim Scott (R-SC) in the head.

In video captured of the moment, Scott can be seen sitting next to Sen. Ben Sasse (R-NE) when the notebook falls and strikes him in the head.

The notebook’s owner turned out to be Haley Byrd of the Independent Journal Review, who later tweeted out an apology to Scott and Sasse.

(h/t The Hill)

