Buchanan Warns Scaramucci a Possible ‘Early’ Casualty

Conservative political commentator Pat Buchanan predicted Saturday on CNN’s “Smerconish” that White House communications director Anthony Scaramucci could be soon getting “his wings clipped,” adding Scaramucci could be an “early” casualty.

“I think [Scaramucci] is the one that’s going to get his wings clipped,” Buchanan told host Michael Smerconish.

“As for Bannon, everything I have seen Steve Bannon so far, he has kept his head down, done his job, advised the president, sometimes the way the president went sometimes the way he didn’t. If you’re looking at early casualties here, I would take a good look at the Mooch,” he continued.

