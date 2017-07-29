CBC Chair Dem Rep Richmond: What’s Happening to Kaepernick Is ‘Unfair’

TMZ Sports spoke with Congressional Black Caucus chairman Rep. Cedric Richmond (D-LA) about free agent quarterback Colin Kaepernick’s status in the league.

Richmond said the fact that Kaepernick is still unsigned is “unfair,” reasoning that he “still has talent” and is being penalized for speaking up.

“I think it’s unfair,” said Richmond. I think that he has a lot of talent. He was the starting quarterback in the Super Bowl and he’s a great athlete. And the fact that he spoke up means he’s a great person and he spoke his conscience. I don’t think we should penalize people in this country for doing that.”

He added, “As I look around the NFL at some backup quarterbacks, it’s clear that his talent is superior to a lot of people who are on teams already.”

