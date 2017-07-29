SIGN UP FOR THE BREITBART EMAIL NEWSLETTER

CNBC’s Harwood: Trump’s MS-13 Speech Appealed to ‘Fear of Immigrants’

by Trent Baker29 Jul 20170

Saturday, CNBC editor-at-large John Harwood reacted to President Donald Trump’s Friday speech where he vowed to take down MS-13.

Harwood said on MSNBC’s “AM Joy” that Trump’s speech to protect Americans from gangs like MS-13 “appealed” to the “fear of immigrants.”

“[Trump] went up to New York yesterday and appealed to fear of immigrants, he was encouraging police officers to rough up criminal suspects — this is somebody who doesn’t have political beliefs, he has a set of impulses and instincts that mostly revolve around him and his well being. That’s why he is not really connected to Republican philosophy, Republican policies.

