Dem Rep Lieu: Trump Is ‘Beholden to Russia’

Saturday on MSNBC’s “AM Joy,” Rep. Ted Lieu (D-CA) argued that while he does not have an issue with the United States of America getting closer to other countries, he does have a “huge problem” with President Donald Trump seeming to be “beholden to Russia.”

“I don’t have any problem with the United States trying to be closer to other countries, including with Russia, but I have a huge problem when the president of the United States seems to be beholden to Russia,” Lieu told host Joy Reid.

