Joy Reid: Are We Going to Be the Last Western Country to Elect a Woman President?

During a Saturday discussion about Sen. Kamala Harris (D-CA) potentially running for president on MSNBC’s “AM Joy,” host Joy Reid asked her panel if the United States of America was going to be the last country in the West to elect a woman as president.

“It does seem to me that it was easier to elect a black man, in a sense, than to elect any woman,” Reid stated. “So what are we talking about? Are we going to be the last Western country on Earth … What are we talking about, ten years, 20 years? When is this country going to be ready?”

