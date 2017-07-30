Douglas Brinkley: Trump Is ‘Unfit for Command’ — Like ‘Mussolini’

Sunday on CNN’s “Reliable Sources,” presidential historian and Rice University professor Douglas Brinkley said President Donald Trump was “unfit for command.”

Brinkley called the White House “in utter disarray.”

“And you can’t really compartmentalize everything because it’s all morphed together as Donald Trump unfit for command in my opinion,” he added.

Host Brian Stelter asked, “Let me be clear, you just said he’s unfit for command?”

Brinkley replied, “I think so. I think when you have a White House communications director that uses the kind of foul language that he does against fellow employees of the federal government, and makes threats the way that he did and that’s supposed to be your solution to the United States’s way they’re going to communicate with the world, it means Donald Trump picked the wrong person to be his communications director. He has a White House that’s leaking like crazy. As just mentioned there are people ready to whistle blow. He thinks that you can govern by chaos, and it’s not working,”

He continued, “It is true, he has 36 percent of the American public backing him. That means over 60 percent of Americans think that he’s doing a miserable job and the rest of the world is laughing. We have a crisis in North Korea, and we’re playing these reality tv wrestling games because Donald Trump raised on television.”

He added, “The key to Donald Trump is just this kind of blind, fierce loyalty. That’s what Franco expected in Spain, that’s what Mussolini wanted in Italy.”

