Feinstein Threatens Trump: Could Be the ‘Beginning of the End of His Presidency’ If Mueller Fired

. @SenFeinstein says if Trump intends to fire Mueller it could be the "beginning of the end of his presidency." pic.twitter.com/K3q9Ok2p4Y

Sunday on CBS’s “Face the Nation,” Sen. Diane Feinstein (D-CA), said if President Donald Trump attempted to fire special counsel Robert Mueller, it “could be the beginning of the end of his presidency”

Feinstein said, “Well, Chairman Grassley has put the bit between his teeth and said that there will be no hearings, Mr. President, if you go ahead and fire Jeff Sessions. I think there has been sufficient opposition for the president not to do so, unless of course what he really intends is to end up firing Mueller, which could well be the beginning of the end of his presidency.”

