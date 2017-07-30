SIGN UP FOR THE BREITBART EMAIL NEWSLETTER

Feinstein Threatens Trump: Could Be the ‘Beginning of the End of His Presidency’ If Mueller Fired

by Pam Key30 Jul 20170

Sunday on CBS’s “Face the Nation,” Sen. Diane Feinstein (D-CA), said if President Donald Trump attempted to fire special counsel Robert Mueller, it “could be the beginning of the end of his presidency”

Feinstein said, “Well, Chairman Grassley has put the bit between his teeth and said that there will be no hearings, Mr. President, if you go ahead and fire Jeff Sessions. I think there has been sufficient opposition for the president not to do so, unless of course what he really intends is to end up firing Mueller, which could well be the beginning of the end of his presidency.”

