Gingrich: 2018 Election Could Be ‘Tough’ If No Tax Reform By Thanksgiving

Sunday, former Speaker of the House Newt Gingrich predicted the 2018 election could be “tough” for Republicans without tax reform by Thanksgiving.

“We have to have a big tax cut passed and signed into law by Thanksgiving,” Gingrich told host John Catsimatidis Sunday on his New York AM 970 radio show “The Cats Roundtable.”

He added, “If we can run for reelection as the party of prosperity and jobs and take home pay, we’re going to be golden and the American people are going to vote to keep the Republicans in. … If we end up in a situation where we are not able to really show the kind of economic activity that we need, then I think we can have a very tough election next year.”

