Pelosi: ‘The American People Have Spoken’ in Support of Obamacare

On this weekend’s broadcast of “Fox News Sunday,” House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) said the failed effort to repeal and replace Obamacare in the Senate meant the “American people have spoken” in support of the Affordable Care Act.

PELOSI: The American people have spoken. Think what you saw was just an outpouring of stories of how the Affordable Care Act affected their lives. Where do we go from here?

WALLACE: You say the American people have spoken, they put Republicans in charge of the House and Republicans in charge of the Senate, Republicans in the White House. You cannot argue that they spoke in Washington didn’t listen.

PELOSI: I’m talking about since the election day, so what the repeal might be in they’ve rejected overwhelmingly. We will see what it means their life, and I think it’s important for us to recognize the facts that what the Republicans are putting forth put 17, 22, 23 million people off the rolls and diminish the benefits of increased the costs, undermined Medicare and really was not a good proposal. I think there is —Senator McConnell, one of his bills that he had, he has a profession that we can replace. It’s a provision to cover the cost-sharing that is — cost-sharing reduction to extend the reinsurance, which is very important. Best short-term stability, long term stability, and I fully support that and hope that he would advance that.