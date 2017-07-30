Podesta: New White House Chief of Staff Needs to Protect Mueller from Trump

Sunday on ABC’s “This Week,” 2016 Democratic nominee Hillary Clinton’s former campaign chairman John Podesta said newly appointed White House chief of staff John Kelly had to protect special counsel Bob Mueller “from the continued assault by the president and by the White House.”

advertisement

Podesta said, “Maybe the most difficult thing he needs to do, is — and you might be surprised to hear me say this. I think he has to protect the Justice Department and protect Bob Mueller and the investigation going on there from the continued assault by the president and by the White House. It’s going to be his job to provide a bulwark against interference by the White House. Which at the end of the day is going to get them in more trouble than less.”

(h/t The Hill)

Follow Pam Key On Twitter @pamkeyNEN