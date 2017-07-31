CNN’s Acosta: Huckabee Sanders’ Children ‘Behave Better’ Than Some WH Officials

Monday on CNN’s “The Lead,” network senior White House correspondent Jim Acosta said the exit of Trump communications director Anthony Scaramucci showed the Trump administration was in a state of denial about its level of chaos.

Acosta said, “I would think, Jake, but this is a day of contradictions and chaos here at the White House. The incoming White House Press Secretary, Sarah Huckabee Sanders, did not want to acknowledge there was chaos in the White House. That seems akin to denying the sky is blue. Obviously, the staff is in chaos here at the White House. She said if you want to see chaos, you can come see how my kids play at the house. My suspicion, Jake, is that her children perhaps behave better than some of the officials do inside this White House when they’re engaging in this sort of factual bickering we see all the time.”

