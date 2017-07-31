CNN’s Tapper: White House Now Resembles the Red Wedding From ‘Game of Thrones’

Monday on CNN’s “The Lead,” while discussing the now-former White House communications director Anthony Scaramucci’s exit, host Jake Tapper said the White House was “resembling” the Red Wedding from HBO’s “Game of Thrones.”

Tapper’s reference of the “Red Wedding” alludes to a “Game of Thrones” episode that featured a brutal wedding day massacre of several main characters brought on by a betrayal of an alliance between the Stark family and Freys during the War of the Five Kings.

Tapper said, “We’re going to start with big breaking news in the politics lead today. Could someone have predicted so much staff turnover from a man whose catch phrase is ‘you’re fired?’ Adding to the growing list, it’s Anthony Scaramucci gone after just a week and change on the job. His official start date was supposed to be mid-August, for what that’s worth. In the last hour at the White House, President Trump made no mention of the Scaramucci departure.”

“[W]e mentioned that long list of exits in just over six months and other high-profile departures include Reince Priebus out last week as chief of staff Sean Spicer out as the week before as press secretary, Mike Dubke he was the previous communication director, James Comey as FBI Director, Mike Flynn as National Security Advisor and that doesn’t even include lower level departures,” he continued. “The White House is now resembling the Red Wedding from ‘Game of Thrones.'”

