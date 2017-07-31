Matthews: Trump ‘Purging People, Just Like Kim Jong-un’ But With Firings Instead of Killings

On Monday’s broadcast of MSNBC’s “Hardball,” anchor Chris Matthews said President Trump is tossing bodies out of the White House at a rate matching the Russian Revolution and is engaging in purges like North Korea’s Kim Jong-un, except Trump is firing people instead of killing them.

Matthews said, “Faced with a full-scale investigation by the House, the Senate, and a special counsel over collusion with Russia during the 2016 election, President Trump has engaged in a series of Russian-style purges.” After listing people who have lost positions in the administration, Matthews added, “With the regularity of the nightly news, President Trump is throwing bodies out of the White House at a rate that matches the Russian Revolution.”

He further wondered if Trump was “ready to give Russia — or, actually, Alaska back to Russia, because of Murkowski.”

Matthews later stated, “I think Trump is scared. … I think all this going around and purging people, just like Kim Jong-un. What does he do? He knocks off all his relatives when he gets scared. When you get scared in your position, you start killing people around you. We don’t do that in this country. We fire them. Trump seems to know how to fire.”

