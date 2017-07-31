Michael Moore: Key to Dem Power Is Running ‘Right’ People — ‘American People Are Liberal on the Issues’

Monday on MSNBC’s “Morning Joe,” liberal documentary filmmaker Michael Moore argued one of the sources of the Democratic Party’s woes was that they were not running the right people and that is why they do not control the White House and control only six out of 50 of the state governments.

advertisement

Moore argued people were liberal on the issues, but have been unable to connect those dots with voters.

“I don’t think the Democrats have yet to offer what the alternative is,” Moore replied. “And as we sit here today, I mean, you see even for people, you know — ‘We’re going to take the House back.’ And it’s like, ‘Really? We’ll where are all of those great candidates for next year?’ I mean, I think people — especially people who watch this show who are wired into politics and what’s going on — Democrats, liberals need to think about running next year or get people in your legislative districts or your state rep, state senate districts to run. Find the beloved American in your district and run that person who can win. And I’ve said this to you before, we have to start running people who can win and people who are beloved by the American people and who understand how to talk to the American people.”

“It’s not a knock on Hillary Clinton,” he added. “It’s six out of the last seven that we’ve won the popular vote. The American public is liberal on the issues, right? The American people believe women should be paid as much as men, are pro-choice, they believe in climate change. You go down the whole list — Americans won’t call themselves liberals, but on the issues they’re liberal. So why do we hold no power?”

Follow Jeff Poor on Twitter @jeff_poor