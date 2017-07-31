NFL Commish Goodell: Kaepernick Not Being Blackballed

NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell does not believe quarterback Colin Kaepernick is a victim of blackballing because of his national anthem protests.

advertisement

In a Sunday interview with reporters, Goodell said Kaepernick not being signed the year following his protests is the result of “football decisions” made by individual teams.

“He can’t be [blackballed] because we’re not,” Goodell stated. “The clubs are making those individual evaluations.”

“Obviously, everyone’s aware of the fact of his protests last year. And that’s something that individual clubs will either weigh or not weigh. But I think they I all want to get better,” he added.

Follow Trent Baker on Twitter @MagnifiTrent