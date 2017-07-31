Sanders: Trump Felt Scaramucci’s Comments ‘Inappropriate’ – All WH Staff Will Report to Kelly

During Monday’s White House Press Briefing, White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders stated that President Trump thought outgoing White House Communications Director Anthony Scaramucci’s comments were not appropriate and announced that all White House staff will report to Chief of Staff John Kelly.

Sanders stated Scaramucci “does not have a role, at this time, in the Trump administration.”

Sanders responded to a question on whether Scaramucci left voluntarily or was asked to leave by the president or Kelly by stating she wouldn’t get into the process.

Sanders was then asked, “[W]as it something about the chain of command, or did it have anything to do with that interview that Scaramucci did last week?”

She responded, “Look, the president firmly felt that Anthony’s comments were inappropriate for a person in that position, and he [President Trump] didn’t want to burden General Kelly, also, with that line of succession. As I think we’ve made clear a few times over the course of the last couple days to several of you individually, but General Kelly has the full authority to operate within the White House and all staff will report to him.”

Sanders later added, “I think Anthony wants General Kelly to be able to operate fully with a clean slate, build his own team. While at the same time, the president felt his comments were inappropriate. Those two things aren’t mutually exclusive.”

She later said that both Scaramucci and Kelly “I think, came to a mutual agreement,” and added of Scaramucci’s departure, “I think that this was a mutually agreed conversation that took place between several people.”

